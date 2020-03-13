SUNBURY — The seven adult community centers for older residents in Northumberland County will close indefinitely starting on Monday as the 2019 coronavirus spreads, according to Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano and county Area Agency on Aging (AAA) Administrator Karen Leonovich.
The centers, formerly known as senior action centers, are located in Milton, Northumberland, Sunbury, Herndon, Kulpmont, Mount Carmel and Shamokin.
“We are leaving it open-ended right now, but we are planning at a minimum of two weeks, possibly longer depending on what happens,” said Leonovich. “We have the most vulnerable population.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported older adults are at higher risk of getting “very sick from this illness.” Those with serious chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, are also at higher risk.
The staff will continue to work and be brought into the county office to make reassurance calls. This means they will contact members of the center as well as the more vulnerable adults with no friends or family in the area to ask if they need medication picked up or other tasks, or to make sure they have someone to talk to, said Leonovich.
Any members who depend on the centers to receive meals will also be provided with meals. Starting on Wednesday, meal provider Frey's Commissary, of Montoursville, will start delivering those meals for every day of the week, said Leonovich.
"On Monday and Tuesday, our agency will provide the meals, whether it's to run to the grocery store or order the food for them," she said.
Leonivich thanked the commissioners and chief clerk Maryrose McCarthy for being supportive throughout the decision-making process. She also said she would not have been able to get through this past week without her staff.
“We are taking precautions,” said Schiccatano. “At this time, we don’t think that older people in their 70s and 80s should be gathering. We don’t know the amount of time right now, we will close until it is OK to open again.”
If there is an older resident that needs to be checked on, Leonovich said call the department at 570-495-2395.