SUNBURY — A swearing-in and robing ceremony will be held for Northumberland County elected officials on Monday.
The event will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Northumberland County Courthouse Courtroom 1, 201 Market St., Sunbury.
President Judge Charles H. Saylor will be sworn in by Judge Hugh Jones with witness Marty Saylor.
Saylor will then swear in Coroner James F. Kelley, with witness Patricia A. Kelley; Controller Christopher L. Grayson, with witness Jennifer Grayson; and Register and Recorder Christina A. Mertz, with witness Jeffrey Mertz. Jones will swear in Prothonotary Jamie Saleski, with witness Ben Saleski.
All elected officials are incumbents.
