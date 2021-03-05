SUNBURY — Northumberland County Treasurer Kevin Gilroy said all 2021 dog licenses are now past due. Licenses must be renewed each year by Jan. 1, no matter when owners purchased the previous year’s dog license and are valid from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 each year.
It is state law that all dogs 3 months of age or older must have a current year license or a $300 fine plus court cost, per dog, might be assessed by the state dog warden. The fee is $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs. Seniors and people with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others.
Owners can apply, pay and print dog licenses online at www.padoglicense.com. There is a $2 service fee per license. When purchasing dog licenses, dogs are legal on the spot. Owners will also receive an email notification to renew dog licenses at the end of the year. Metal tags will be mailed to owners by the treasurer’s office the same day.
Owners may also stop by the treasurer’s office to get dog licenses between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed on holidays. If applying by mail, owners should send a completed dog application with the proper fee and signature by the dog owner with check made payable to Northumberland County Treasurer, 399 Stadium Drive, Sunbury PA, 17801. If owners no longer have their dog, call the treasurer’s office at 570-988-4161, so the records can be adjusted.