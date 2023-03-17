SUNBURY — Northumberland County Solicitor Frank Garrigan said District Attorney Tony Matulewicz filed his nominating petitions late, and the county should not have to put the two-term elected official's name on a ballot, according to a court filing.
Garrigan responded to Matulewicz's petition to the court to hold an immediate hearing in order to have his name placed on the ballot.
Matulewicz will appear with his attorney Charles A. Pascal Jr., of Leechburg, at 11 a.m. March 24 in Northumberland County Court in front of Senior Judge Thomas James, of Columbia County.
Matulewicz, through his attorney, Charles A. Pascal Jr., of Leechburg, claims he only learned the petitions were not accepted by the county election’s office through media reports.
Garrigan said the county admits it did not send him a letter, but argues that Matulewicz was informed of the filing deadline on March 7, that the office was closed when he arrived to file, and office personnel took his petitions as a courtesy, according to the filing.
The county admits there were other candidates and members of the public inside the building after 4:30 p.m., which the county said was the time the office was to be closed.
According to Matulewicz's filing, he arrived to the elections office prior to 5 p.m. which was the original time that Chief Registrar Lindsay Phillips stated the office was open until.
When Matulewicz arrived, he wrote in the filing, “some individuals were creating a distraction and some were objecting to his petition filing.”
When Matulewicz handed in his petitions, the time stamp said 5:01 p.m., according to county records. Phillips accepted the petitions while Matulewicz was signing the paperwork.
The office, which county officials said closes at 4:30 p.m., had three other county candidates inside at 4:45 p.m., including Sunbury attorney Michael O’Donnell, who is running for district attorney.
Commissioner candidates Slade Shreck and Vinny Clausi and Republican state representative candidate Joe Moralez were also in the office after 4:30 p.m. along with members of the public and media.
O’Donnell challenged Phillips and asked her why she was accepting the petitions, and Phillips said she made calls to state officials who said the office was open until 5 p.m.
Phillips then told O’Donnell that state officials called her back and said if the office was closed at 4:30 p.m. then that is the official rule.
Garrigan is now asking the judge to deny Matulewicz's request to be put on the ballot and Garrigan is asking a judge to issue an order saying Matulewicz's name not appear on the Primary Election ballot in May.