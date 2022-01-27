SUNBURY — New leadership is now in place for veterans affairs services in Northumberland County.
Karen Leonovich, the administrator of the county’s Area Agency on Aging and Veterans Affairs, announced that two employees were hired to oversee the veterans affairs services. Earlier this month, the county commissioners announced the merger of the two departments in an effort to stabilize the county’s veterans affairs programs.
“During the past year, the County’s Veterans Affairs department has experienced several staffing changes,” said Leonovich. “Training to become an accredited Veterans Service Officer (VSO) is rigorous, and the staff turnover prolonged the ability for the county to employ a full-time accredited VSO. As a result, many veterans looked to other counties or programs for assistance.”
Ryan Miller, an Agency on Aging employee for the past 10 years, has been promoted to the position of Veterans Affairs supervisor. Anthony Romania was hired for the position of Veterans Affairs care manager. Leonovich will continue to serve as the administrator for both services.
As supervisor, Miller will be responsible for meeting with veterans, filing claims and coordinator the weekly food boxes. Romania will be responsible for managing caseloads of veterans over age 60 who need ongoing assistance, Leonovich said.
“It’s going to be a learning experience,” said Miller. “I’m looking forward to the challenge. I signed up for human services to help and that’s what I want to do for veterans. We can build the department better and move it forward.”
Romania said he is “very excited” for the new position.
“It’s a change to get in on the ground floor of a big change in the county,” he said. “I get to be there to shape and mold it into what hopefully will be a future success.”
Leonovich, Miller, and Romania are currently completing the required training to serve as Veterans Service Officers.
“During this transition, VSO’s from Tioga, Berks, Perry, and other surrounding counties are providing assistance for the County’s veterans,” said Leonovich. “The Department of Military & Veterans Affairs (DMVA) based at Fort Indiantown Gap is also sharing one of its VSO’s to assist the County’s veterans.”
After Belinda Albright retired in November 2020 as the Veteran’s Affairs director after nearly 11 years in the position, the county has had three individuals in the position. Leonovich, who has been overseeing the department since November 2021, suggested the change due to the frequent crossover of services, noting that other counties have successfully placed veterans affairs under aging and there are about 6,900 veterans who live in Northumberland County, many of which are over 60, Leonovich said.
The Veterans Affairs Office is now located with the Area Agency on Aging, 322 N. Second St., Sunbury. Veterans of any age who need assistance are asked to contact the Northumberland County Veterans Affairs Office at 570-988-4213 or 570-495-2395 Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.