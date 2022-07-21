NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland couple is charged with felony aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and failure to report child abuse after borough police said the couple allegedly struck two children in their custody.
Christopher Marks, 49, and Jennifer Marks, 50, were charged by Northumberland Police following an investigation that began in March, according to court documents.
Police said a Northumberland County Children & Youth caseworker called police and said she was required to call authorities after she received a report of a child allegedly being struck by Jennifer Marks, according to police. Police allege the children in the case are 12 and 14, according to court documents.
During the course of the investigation, police said reports from forensic interviews showed one of the children said the Marks' were “very abusive and very mean,” according to court documents.
Court documents show the child also allegedly said, “they (the Marks') weren’t the best people. They lie a lot,” during an interview with officials.
Christopher Marks was interviewed by police about the incidents and police said he denied striking the children, according to court documents. Jennifer Marks was also interviewed by police and when she was asked about the child alleging Jennifer Marks pulled the child down a hallway by her hair, Jennifer Marks denied the allegation.
Jennifer Marks said during that time period she had surgery and she was unable to “lift a half gallon of milk at that point,” according to court documents.
Both Marks appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and bail was set at $25,000. Toomey also was informed the children are no longer in the house and the judge ordered the Marks to stay away from the alleged victims.