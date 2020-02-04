SUNBURY — The Northumberland County District Attorney's office is warning the public about a phone scam involving reimbursement for computers.
Jim Cipriani, 77, of Kulpmont, told the DA's office on Jan. 30 that he recently received a phone call from a man with a foreign accent who advised him he was entitled to a $399 reimbursement related to the recent servicing of his personal computer. The caller told Cipriani to provide checking account or credit card information, which would allow the called to forward the reimbursement, the DA reported.
Cipriani knew this was a scam attempt because he never had his computer serviced and could hear a lot of conversations in the background. He refused to provide information to the caller and hung up, the DA reported.
The DA notes that variations of this scam involve scammers pretending to be from Microsoft and telling people problems were detected from their personal computers. The scammer will then attempt to obtain a password, which will allow them access or gain control of the computer, according to the DA.
The DA advises members of the public to use a strong or separate password for each account. A strong password should consist of upper and lower case letters, symbols and numerals. In the event that one account is compromised, using a separate password prevents the suspect from accessing all accounts, the DA said.
The DA also notes there are many reputable and free password managers available online that securely store complex passwords. By using a password manager, the user will only have to remember one password: the password to access the password manager, the DA said.