NORTHUMBERLAND — Council members of Northumberland Borough hired several employees and approved the Central Susquehanna Riverboat Society's preliminary plans to establish its headquarters in Pineknotter Park.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the borough council members appointed Northeast Inspection Consultants, of Childs, Lackawanna County, as the organization in charge of rental inspection and zoning department. They will be on a $500 retainer for every month.
"We should have a good sum of savings by doing it that way," said Councilman Frank Wetzel. "They'll be able to step in and take over from where Mary left off."
The position was left vacant after Mary Kay Clark resigned in April after eight years. She was working part time at $21.79 an hour.
Brian Hayhurst, of Sunbury, was hired as the new street department manager at $25.96 an hour. He replaced Vernon Morgan, who retired.
Stacy Hommel, of Northumberland, was hired as the police department clerk at $12.82 an hour. Christine Zimmerman, of Sunbury, was hired as an administrative assistant at $12.35 an hour.
The borough also turned over all health inspections back over to the state Department of Agriculture.
In other business, the borough council members gave the go-ahead to the Central Susquehanna Riverboat Society to work with the borough to renovate a small portion of Pineknotter Park just north of the Sea Scout Dock area in the Susquehanna River as its headquarters for the boat.
The Society had a setback last month when the riverboat it intended to buy was purchased by others, but Vice President Angela Troutman told the board they were exploring three other options. She said they still are prepared to be ready for business by Memorial Day 2023.
The idea for the group, which formed in 2016 and obtained 501(c)(3) status in 2021, is to have a watercraft similar to the Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat in Williamsport or the Pride of the Susquehanna in Harrisburg.