NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland’s Annual Fall Festival will be held on Saturday at the Second Street Community Center, 175 Orange St. from 4 to 7 p.m.
Noelle Long, president of 17857.org, said kids will enjoy free crafts, free games and fun prizes. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Prizes will be awarded for the funniest, scariest, cutest, most creative and best group costumes.
"We’ll also be doing scarecrow decorating," she said. "We supply the forms, old clothes, straw, etc., you just need to bring your creativity. They’ll be on display around the playground until just after Halloween."
Treasure hunt drawing will be at 5:45 p.m. Costume judging begins at 6 p.m.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Long at 570-412-4072. This event is sponsored by 17857.org, Joseph J. Anselmo Sr. Trust, and Northumberland Borough.