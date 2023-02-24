SUNBURY — Sunbury Motors Company donated a vehicle to Northumberland Fire Department to use for Quick Response Service.
A 2009 Ford Escape valued at $6,900 was gifted to the fire department this week by the city car dealership. The department's former QRS van from the 1980s had 375,000 miles on it and the engine died on it, according to Lt. Barry Mutschler.
"This makes it easier to get around town rather than our big rescue truck," said Mutschler, an EMT since 1980 with the Northumberland Hook and Ladder Company. "It's wonderful that Sunbury Motors donated this vehicle. It's a lot more economical. It'll be easier to get around town. It's easier for other people to drive instead of driving a big truck and you might have a CDL license to drive."
A QRS vehicle is for emergency medical calls in the borough so fire department EMTs can stabilize the ambulance arriving on the scene. The vehicle is equipped with an automated external defibrillator, oxygen, face masks, stretchers, large trauma bandages, and medication for diabetic and cardiac emergencies. It is not a transport vehicle, said Brian Bailey, the EMS coordinator at Northumberland.
Bailey said the vehicle will help them arrive on the scene and treat patients.
"We'll have more drivers who will be able to operate this," he said. "We have a few who aren't certified on the rescue. It's a big truck."
Tom Mertz, president and CEO of Sunbury Motors, said the company occasionally donates vehicles to fire departments and nonprofits. Sunbury Motors also covered the fees associated with tags and titles.
"We were lucky when they asked for it that we had this one," said Mertz. "A lot of times you want to do something but you don't have the right vehicle. We were glad to do it."
Mutschler and Bailey added the necessary decals to the vehicle, including one noting it was donated by the dealership.
The Northumberland Borough No. 1s — a company that began in 1796 — and the Northumberland Hook and Ladder — formed about 100 years later — informally merged their tactical operations in 2015 and have been operating out of the same building even as each company still exists as a separate entity. They have also maintained separate social clubs for the last eight years.
The No. 1 engine and the Hookies’ ladder and rescue trucks and QRS vehicle are all housed at the Hookies at 348 Fifth St.