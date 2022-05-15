NORTHUMBERLAND — The Northumberland Fire Department is searching for younger volunteers and on Saturday hosted a special training session for the Shikellamy JROTC.
The training facility, just off Route 11, in Northumberland, had volunteer firefighters showing 10 JROTC members what they do and why it is important to get involved.
JROTC instructor Rich Cassem said he was happy to see the students wanting to get involved.
“This is a great day for them as many of our students are interested,” he said.
“To volunteer in your community is something these kids are looking to do.”
Northumberland Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Steve Swineford said he was thrilled with the turnout.
“There is a shortage of volunteers, and to see so many of these younger people come out and want to learn is nice to see,” he said.
The JRTOC members learned how to hold a firehouse, break into a door where a person may be entrapped and walk through a smoke-filled room.
“We want to start to make this an annual event,” Swineford said. “We are pleased with how this went so we are looking to add more training sessions for people who have no experience.”
Shikellamy senior Ivory Brittingham said she was learning a lot on Saturday.
“It’s good to see what they go through,” she said.