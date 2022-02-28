NORTHUMBERLAND — The Northumberland Fire Department kicked off an “advertisement blitz” this week to attract new volunteer firefighters.
Fire Chief Brian Ginck said the combined stations of the Northumberland Borough No. 1s and the Hookies have 35 members with half active as volunteer firefighters. His goal is 50 volunteers in order to have a full staff of firefighters.
“We have an obligation to keep our town safe,” said Ginck. “That’s what we do. We help one another.”
A similar campaign five years ago during the construction project brought a lot of success. Ginck said he hopes to repeat that with signs, banners and flyers across town.
“We will be asking businesses to display our card racks with our contact information and to put up signs,” he said.
“We’re asking those who do take out to provide pre-printed flyers with the delivery. The banners are going up around town, on the way into town and out of town on Route 11 and Route 147. The objective is to saturate the town for a couple of weeks so everybody gets the message.”
So far, the advertisements can be found with Amato’s, 7-Eleven, Young’s Gun Shop, On A Roll, Surplus Outlet, Northumberland National Bank and Grindstone.
The Northumberland Borough No. 1s — a company that began in 1796 — and the Hookies, formed about 100 years later.
They informally merged their tactical operations in 2015 and have been operating out of the same building even as each company still exists as a separate entity. They have also maintained separate social clubs for the last six years.
The No. 1 engine and the Hookies’ ladder and rescue trucks are all housed at the Hookies at 348 Fifth St. Due to low manpower, all firefighters come to that central location to ready themselves in fire events, said Ginck.
Anyone with interest in volunteering can do so, said Ginck.
“We provide all the training, the gear, everything you need,” he said. “You don’t need experience. We can train you.”
Captain David Hummel, a volunteer for 47 years, said the campaign is aimed at bringing all kinds of people.
“Everyone, no matter their interest in administration or firefighting or anything in between,” said Hummel. “Even someone who could clean the apparatus would mean we don’t have to do it.”
He added, “We’d love to get a younger energetic class of people to start training.”
Interested applicants can contact the fire department at 570-892-5711, NFDvolunteer@gmail.com or search for NorryFD on Facebook.