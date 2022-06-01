NORTHUMBERLAND — A fire that destroyed four double homes, leaving 22 people homeless early Wednesday morning has been ruled undetermined, according to Northumberland Fire Chief Brian Ginck.
Ginck, state police fire Marshal James Nizinski and Northumberland County Director of Public Safety/Emergency Management County Stephen Jeffery went to the scene of the fire on Wheatley Avenue on Wednesday morning to unsuccessfully attempt to pinpoint a cause.
The two-alarm fire started at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday at either 661 or 667 Wheatley Ave. and brought out nearly 60 firefighters from four counties.
"We were faced with a well-involved fire when we arrived," said Ginck. "The first thing we did was make sure everybody was out. All residents were sitting in a yard across from the fire. Just knowing everybody was out was the best news we could get. The fire moved very fast, it was very difficult to get under control. We believe it started in the back, but we're not sure which house it started in."
The fire destroyed the contents and double homes at 657-661 and 667-669 Wheatley Ave., with 657-661 collapsing during the event. The two structures are separated by a "very narrow walkway," said Ginck.
The double home at 653-655 Wheatley Ave. was also destroyed, but some of the contents inside were able to be salvaged. A vacant home at 673 Wheatley Avenue also had minor cosmetic damage to the outside, said Ginck.
Between the six homes, 22 people were left homeless. Two of those residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two of the buildings were rentals, he said.
Ginck said the American Red Cross was called to assist the residents. Some residents are staying with family and several are at hotels.
The two-alarm fire brought out 50 to 60 firefighters from the counties of Northumberland, Montour, Snyder and Union. Two firefighters were injured: one twisted his knee and another experienced heat issues, said the chief.
"We appreciate all our mutual aid help," said Ginck.
Jeffery said the county reached out to an excavator to bring down the buildings immediately. It's just a big pile of rubble right now, he said.