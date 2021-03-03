NORTHUMBERLAND — A fire that ripped through an attic of a rental property in Northumberland on Tuesday has been ruled accidental in nature, according to Northumberland Fire Department Chief Brian Ginck.
The origin appears to be an electrical wiring malfunction in the attic. The original emergency just after 9:30 p.m. call had the property in the 300 block of Orange Street, but the address is 358 1/2 Sheetz Avenue between Orange and King streets, said Ginck.
"The fire was brought under control quickly, but we had to make sure there was no fire in the walls," said Ginck. "That's why you'll see us taking siding off. If we leave fire in the wall it will rekindle. We were there until about 1 a.m."
Ginck and Trooper Jim Nizinski, state police fire marshal, were on scene Wednesday morning to investigate. The attic was damaged by fire; the first and second floor apartment were damaged by water, said Ginck.
The property is managed by Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate. The second floor tenants are a mother and a child and the first floor tenants are a father and two daughters, said Ginck.
No one was injured. Ginck does not have an estimate for damage yet, he said.
Neighbor Grethel Mendoza said on Tuesday night that she and her parents saw flames around 9:30 p.m. and the firefighters arrived quickly at the scene. Fire crews appeared to have the flames largely under control at 10:55 p.m. with wisps of smoke coming out of the eaves.
Mendoza said her neighbor is a mother with a son who is in the process of moving out. An older man lives in an apartment in the same building, she said.
The focus of the firefighters was the attic and the second floor. Firefighters on ladders and firefighters inside tore off melted siding and other debris and threw it to the ground below.
Firefighters inside also sprayed hot spots from within the attic.