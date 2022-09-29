NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland County Judge sided with Northumberland Borough in the municipality's efforts to seize an "unsafe, dangerous" property and demolish it.
Judge Hugh Jones granted the motions of the borough in a court document filed earlier this month. The property at 736 Water St. is owned by William Geise Jr., of Point Township.
The court received no filed responses from Geise in opposition to the borough's petition. The borough may secure the property, proceed with demolition and terminate any utility services provided to the property, according to court documents.
The legal matter involves "the dilapidated and continuously unsafe condition" property dating back to March 2019. The matter was brought to the borough's attention on March 15, 2019, after a resident contacted the Northumberland Police Department concerned about a door remaining open on the property, according to court documents.
The borough on Jan. 9, 2020, condemned the property due to "its unsafe, dangerous conditions." Geise had one year to repair or demolish the structure but he failed to do either and the structure continued to deteriorate, according to court documents.
Geise ignored numerous notices related to code violations at the vacant home, the borough said. Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey found Geise guilty of all citations on Jan. 13, according to court documents.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER