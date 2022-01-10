NORTHUMBERLAND — The Northumberland Hook and Ladder Fire Company will have a new rescue truck within the next 18 months.
Northumberland Fire Department Chief Brian Ginck said the current 1997 rescue truck needs to be replaced. As the most used department vehicle in the borough, the purchase should not be put off, he said.
"It's getting old and costing us money to maintain," said Ginck. "It's time to replace that unit. The rescue truck is the busiest apparatus that we have in the department. It runs more calls than anything else."
A rescue truck is "like a giant toolbox on wheels," said the chief.
It carries tools for car crashes, light towers to illuminate scenes, a generate to supply power, ropes, airbags, hand tools, forest fire fighting equipment, ladders, axes, fire extinguishers and other QRS (Quick Response Services) equipment, he said.
The borough council last week voted to support the fire department's efforts to borrow $700,000 over a 10-year period at a fixed interest rate of 3.33 percent. The unanimous decision does not put the borough on the hook for the loan, said borough Manager Jan Bowman.
Council President Paul Ruane said the council decision was an easy one to make.
"It's up to the fire department," he said. "We don't tell them what to get or what to do, but we support the fire department."
Ginck said the rescue truck will cost "just south of $800,000."
"There will be fundraisers in the future," he said. "There's some money saved up already to put toward the down payment."
The rescue truck is expected to arrive in the borough in mid-2023.
"A year of build time is not uncommon for a fire truck at all," said Ginck. "That's what it takes these days. These companies have a lot of backlog, and the supply shortages (due to COVID-19) are something everyone is experiencing."
The company will develop the specs with the manufacturer. At some point before it's delivered, Ginck and others will have to travel to the factor to check it out for final approval, he said.