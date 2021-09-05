NORTHUMBERLAND — Hundreds of people gathered in Northumberland on Sunday for food vendors, games, crafts, drinks and music at the first Norry Block Party.
Several borough streets were blocked off, at King and Front and Queen and Front to accommodate the large crowd taking advantage of the holiday weekend event.
“This sense of community, I think, especially after the last two years, we need it,” said Noel Long, one of the organizers of the Norry Block Party.
Long pointed to the involvement of local businesses for the success of the party, citing roughly 29 sponsors that took part in the event. In particular, she thanked Pineknotter Brewing for their help in gathering the support.
“We just wanted to bring something to the town,” said Brandon Fisher, co-owner of Pineknotter Brewery. “That is why it is pretty much all local businesses.”
Goode Food, the No. 1. Fire Company and Pappy’s Kettle Corn were part of the local businesses that were there.
However, it wasn’t just food vendors that attended. In the parking lot behind Pineknotter Brewing, an arts and crafts section was held for businesses to sell their creations.
Sandy Richie, the owner of Sandy’s Decorative Tiles, was one of those vendors.
She said, “We just thought this is a really neat event and we wanted to participate.”
Nate Boyer, the owner of River Valley Vintage, has spent years procuring vintage negatives and slides that he develops to be sold out of his office in the Sunbury Train Station. He knew that once he heard about the Norry Block Party that he needed to have a stand.
“A lot of people put up a lot of work into organizing something and to see the community come out to support it is really nice,” Boyer said.
The proceeds from the white tents and any money donated by the vendors will go towards the 250th birthday bash, planned for next June, said Long.