SUNBURY — Residents of Northumberland County can now send text messages to 911 to get an emergency response.
After a yearlong process, the Pennsylvania Management Agency and Northumberland County are live with the Text-to-911 system, according to county Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Jeffery.
“This is for people who may be impaired so that instead of calling they can text, and it goes right to our 911 Center,” he said. “This is all part of the next-generation advancements we are making.”
Snyder, Union and Montour counties are also using the system. Sixty-three of Pennsylvania's 67 counties are on now board; Bradford, Schuylkill, Sullivan and Wyoming are the only counties still working to get online according to the state management agency website.
Jeffery said Northumberland County officials have been using the new system for a few weeks, and they have already received texts and responded to calls.
“It works great, and it goes right to our computers at the center,” he said.
Jeffery said 911 Coordinator Brandon Ulrich worked with the state for the past year to get the program up and running.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he is thrilled to learn the system is operating.
“This is something that is so useful for our residents,” he said. “This can be used for people who may be in a situation where they can’t take the minute to call 911, but instead can just text it and our responders will be waiting to dispatch help.”
Schiccatano said the advancements in emergency management are critical.
“We are always trying to get the newest and best technology for our residents,” he said. “There is nothing more important than the safety of residents in all situations.”
Important notes about the system are Text-to-911 conversations cannot include more than one person, do not send your emergency text to anyone other than 911, do not use abbreviations or emojis, according to state EMA officials.
Officials also say to remember voice calls to 911 are real-time communication and Text-to-911 is not.
Those seeking help should type "911" into the "To" or "Recipient" field, and describe your location, including the address and municipality (township or borough). They are then asked to describe the situation, including what type of emergency help is needed before hitting send.
As with all text messages, text messages to 911 may take longer to receive, may get out of order, or may not be received at all, the state warned.
The state said to also remember 911 call takers will not be able to hear any background noise that could help with assisting during the emergency and location information will be limited to the cell tower that your cell phone is communicating through. A 911 operator won't automatically know where you are, officials said.