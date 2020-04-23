SUNBURY —President Judge Charles Saylor on Thursday extended a judicial emergency until May 8. The courthouse is closed to the general public but will be accessible for emergency situations.
As previously ordered by judge, the following matters are postponed: Civil arbitration hearings, summary appeal hearings, driver’s license appeal hearings, tax appeal hearings, motor vehicle title proceedings, quiet title proceedings, adoption proceedings and specialty court proceedings, including treatment courts.
The following matters shall be held as normally processed: protection from abuse hearings, bail postings, preliminary arraignments, bench warrant hearings, civil injunction proceedings, mental health proceedings, guardianships and Gagnon hearings for incarcerated defendants.
Family court will continue to operate to address any emergency matter. The Domestic Relations office and adult probation shall conduct all proceedings over the telephone, Saylor said.
All dependency or delinquency hearings that require immediate judicial review or adjudication shall be promptly heard by the assigned judge. All other matters will be reviewed by the assigned judge on a case by case basis, Saylor wrote.