NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland man faces 13 felony charges of identity theft and 13 charges of misdemeanor access device fraud after borough police said he charged $1,400 on a bank card he allegedly stole and used over the course of two days.
Adam Calloway, 30, of Water Street, was arrested and jailed Monday on $150,000 cash bail after he appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.
Northumberland police say they were called to investigate a reported stolen bank card on June 2 after the victim told officers she noticed her bank card was missing.
Officers reviewed bank records which showed the card was used at various stores in Sunbury, police said.
Northumberland police visited one store and reviewed video footage which allegedly showed Calloway attempting to purchase cigarettes, police said.
Police took a still picture and showed the victim who allegedly identified the suspect as her upstairs neighbor, police said.
Police could not locate Calloway and a search showed that he was allegedly not from the state and had a warrant out for his arrest in Delaware for burglary, police said.
Police attained Calloway location. When officers approached him, a brief foot pursuit took place before he was taken into custody, officers said.
Calloway is now locked up in Northumberland County Jail.