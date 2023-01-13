NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland man faces misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and harassment after borough police said he threatened a woman by referencing the fatal shooting that took place in Danville late last year.
Christopher Ward, 27, of Fourth Street, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges earlier this month and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $45,000 cash bail.
Police were dispatched to call a woman concerning a domestic situation, according to court documents. When officers spoke to the woman she said Ward recently made threats by saying, “You know what happened in Danville? Well that can happen to you,” according to court documents.
Police say Ward was making reference to an alleged shooting that took place on Dec. 30 at a Geisinger Medical Center employee parking lot where an employee was shot to death by what police believe was her ex-boyfriend, according to officials.
The woman allegedly told police Ward called her 65 times while she was out shopping on Jan. 2 and that she didn’t answer because she was driving, according to court documents.
When she pulled over and called Ward is when he allegedly made the threats, police said.
Police allege the woman also told officers Ward sent her pictures of pistols and asked her which ones looked better, according to court documents.
While the woman was at the police station, police said Ward continued to call her and that the woman couldn’t even make any outgoing phone calls, according to court documents.
Ward will now appear before Toomey on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing on the charges.