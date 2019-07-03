A Northumberland man wanted by police was caught in Sunbury on Tuesday night after police discovered him holding a shotgun in the back of a vehicle.
Denaril Springs, 20, of 11th Street, in Northumberland, had been sought by police since March 30 for his alleged role in the brawl that occurred in the area of Fifth and Mulberry streets in Shamokin.
Springs was caught by Sunbury Cpl. Travis Bremigen, Officer-in-Charge Brad Hare said. Bremigen and Officer Aaron Doyle were patrolling the city in the area of Fifth Street when they noticed a man in the backseat of a vehicle Tuesday night. When officers approached they allegedly said they saw Springs with a sawed-off shotgun and immediately took him into custody. After taking Springs into custody for the gun, police determined he was also wanted for his connection a March 30 fight in Shamokin.
Springs was transported to Northumberland County Jail and was arraigned before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Wednesday. Gembic sent Springs to jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.
A woman was stabbed in the neck and stomach during the brawl in March. Shamokin police charged Summer Dickson, 18, of East Dewart Street, with the stabbing and she faces attempted homicide and several other felony assault charges.
The alleged victim was in critical condition after the attack, but has been released from the hospital and is recovering from her injuries, police said.
Shamokin Police Officers Shane Mowery and Ray Siko arrested a total of six adults and three juveniles for the brawl.
Around 2:30 p.m. March 30, police responded to a disturbance Fifth and Mulberry streets. Officers reported seeing multiple people standing in the middle of Fifth Street and on the porch and sidewalk of a home. Police say the victim and family were grilling outside when a group of people came around the corner with baseball bats, chains and shovels and began to fight. A large brawl broke loose and the victim was allegedly stabbed by Dickson, police said.