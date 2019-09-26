SUNBURY — A Northumberland man who pleaded guilty in two separate cases to sexually assaulting a teenage girl in the summer of 2017 was sentenced this week to five to 10 years in state prison.
Raymond Kratzer III, 39, pleaded guilty to one felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and one felony count of statutory sexual assault. The remaining 36 criminal counts were not processed.
Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini on Monday also sentenced Kratzer to five years of probation, ordered him to pay $2,000 in fines plus court costs and fees and he must register as a Tier 3 lifetime offender on the Megan's Law website. He was given 250 days credit for time served.
Kratzer is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in his home and in East Drumore Township in Lancaster County in the summer of 2017, police said.
State police interviewed Kratzer on Feb. 8, 2018, and allegedly during the interview, he admitted to the sexual acts towards the teen but said he did not physically force or threaten the girl, according to court documents.