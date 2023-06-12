SUNBURY — A Northumberland man faces up to 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and recklessly endangering another person in a February 2022 stabbing in Sunbury
Jordan Seelye, 30, was arrested and charged with attempted homicide on Feb. 14, 2022, after a Sunbury man was stabbed outside a city bar Feb. 6, 2022, according to police.
The Northumberland County jury, after three hours of deliberation, found Seelye not guilty of attempted homicide.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen said Seelye stabbed Kenneth Banghart after a reported fight broke loose in a parking lot on 3rd Street.
Public Defender Cory Leshner told the jury the commonwealth's case was built on a "house of cards" and after Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger presented her case, "the house of cards fell."
The case was presided over by Senior Judge Charles Saylor.
Leshner said there was no evidence, other than one witness who never told police in prior interviews, that Seelye allegedly admitted to the stabbing.
Leshner also said an interview was conducted with the witness and the video and audio recording had been lost.
Bremigen testified the interview was recorded, but the department had issues with videos when they moved from Market Street to their new location on Arch Street.
Leshner did not call a single witness. Zenzinger had seven people testify.
"We respect the jury's decision and the time and effort they put forth today," Zenzinger said of the verdict.
Zenzinger called Banghart to the stand and the man told the jury he thought he was going to die when he saw he had been stabbed.
Banghart said he received 38 staples from the incident.
Leshner told the jury there was no doubt a fight took place and Banghart was stabbed.
"This was a fight fueled by alcohol and machismo," Leshner told the jury.
Leshner said he also respected the jury's decision and will speak to his client about an appeal.
"We respect the jury's decision," he said.
Bremigen testified police were dispatched to North Third Street for a reported assault. Officers said they found Banghart, who had been stabbed, and had him transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, for surgery.
Police reviewed surveillance video of the incident from various cameras in the area and said camera angles showed the incident and three males running from the scene, police said.
Zenzinger played the video and explained to the jury that Seelye could be seen making a swinging motion as if he was using a weapon, she said.
Bremigen said the alleged knife used was not recovered.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he was proud of the prosecution and the police.
"First Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzineger did a fantastic job and is meticulous. Sgt. Travis Brmeigen and the Sunbury Police Department also did a tremendous job with the investigation on a challenging case," he said. "I believe we got just results."
Saylor gave Seelye until July 1 to turn himself in to the Northumberland County Jail or post $50,000 cash bail until he is sentenced within 90 days.