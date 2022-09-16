NORTHUMBERLAND — A borough man is jailed on $50,000 cash bail and faces felony burglary and criminal trespass charges after police said they apprehended him inside a Northumberland couple’s home.
Francisco Rivera, 30, of Old Danville Highway, was arrested on Sept. 15, after police said they received a call from a woman who said there was a man on her front porch and he walked inside her home, police said.
When officers arrived they entered the home and saw Rivera sitting on the floor with two railroad stakes and a hammer, police said.
When officers asked Rivera what he was doing, he allegedly told police the house looked like it needed to be cleaned and he came in, according to court documents.
Rivera allegedly told police he thought someone was in danger and that was why he came into the home and looked through everything, police said.
Rivera had lottery tickets and a cigar cutter in his pocket which police said belonged to the homeowners.
Rivera had also allegedly opened a safe and opened two beers and attempted to remove clothing from the home, police said.
Rivera allegedly told officers he was looking for weapons to use in the process while he opened the beer, he lit two candles and several tiki torches after going through the property and drawers in the home, police said.
Rivera appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and was sent to Northumberland County Jail where he will await a preliminary hearing.