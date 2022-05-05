SUNBURY — A Northumberland man is in jail on $150,000 cash bail and faces felony drug charges after the Northumberland Montour Drug Task Force said he delivered heroin and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer.
Cory Crabb, 34, of C Street, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey last month after Sunbury Police officer and task force member Trey Kurtz said Crabb delivered the drugs to a confidential informant and undercover police officer.
Police say on March 25 task force agents met to conduct a controlled purchase of meth and heroin from Crabb. A confidential informant made arrangements with Crabb through a social media site where the two agreed to exchange one gram of heroin and an eighth of an ounce of meth for $325, police said.
The two met in Northumberland while task force members were in place to watch the transaction, according to officers.
In a second transaction, a confidential informant was going to Crabb's home where officers said they watched Crabb exit his home and meet with the informant and conduct a hand-to-hand transaction.
Police continued to monitor the home and watched as Crabb and two others exited the home and drove away only to be pulled over by task force members who say they found the $325 that was used in the first purchase.
After securing a warrant, police searched Crabb's home and discovered 328 grams of marijuana, three grams of heroin and a small amount of cash, police said.
Crabb was arraigned and sent to Snyder County Prison in liew of $150,000 cash.
Crabb now faces the felony drug charges and will appear in Northumberland County Court on May 23 after Toomey bound over the charges.