A 62-year-old Northumberland man was killed in a crash along Routes 11/15 south on Monday according to state police at Selinsgrove.
State police reported this morning that Donald Egan was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash that occurred at 8:19 p.m. in Chapman Township, near Port Trevorton.
Police report Egan was driving a Chevrolet Malibu north in the southbound lanes of Routes 11/15 just south of South Main Street.
A tractor-trailer being driven by Raymond King, 54, of Arkport, N.Y. was traveling south in the southbound lanes and Egan's vehicle struck the front end of King's truck.
Egan's vehicle came to rest fasting northwest in the northbound lanes.
Routes 11/15 were closed for more than two hours to allow for emergency response and cleanup.
State police were assisted on the scene by Port Trevorton Fire Co., Evangelical EMS, LifeFlight and PennDOT.
