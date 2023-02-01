SUNBURY — A Northumberland borough man will appear in county court after he waived his preliminary hearing on charges of solicitation and after police said he was caught on social media allegedly trying to solicit a teen for sex.
Steven Barge, 41, of Water Street, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday and waived his preliminary hearing. He remains in Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail on the felony charges. A follower of the Luzerne County Predator Catcher social media group was able to catch the 41-year-old allegedly trying to solicit a teen for sex, police said.
Police say borough resident Donald Kizer visited the Northumberland Police Department on Jan. 7 to show officers screenshots and a social media video that was recorded involving a man allegedly attempting to solicit sex from what Barge, who was not identified at the time, thought was a 15-year-old boy.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he wouldn’t speak on any ongoing investigations or open cases, but said citizens taking matters in their own hands may be commendable, but potentially dangerous.
Kizer told police he follows the Facebook group run by Musa Harris, of Wilkes-Barre. On the site, Harris pretends to be a minor online in chat rooms and then meets with individuals who are allegedly attempting to solicit sexual relations.
Harris then takes the footage and turns it over to law enforcement, according to his social media site.
Kizer said he decided he was going to make a fake profile on an app called Grindr, which is an app used by men who are seeking other men, according to police.
Police said the two eventually met near a store they both agreed on during the conversation. Kizer confronted the man and told him he was the one Barge was actually speaking with and then accused Barge of meeting up to have sex with a 15-year-old.
The interaction was recorded live on Facebook, which is a common practice done by the Luzerne County Predator Catcher site, police said.
Kizer said he was contacted by an individual who saw the video and told him Barge’s identity, police said.
Police conducted an investigation and eventually confirmed the man Kizer met with was Barge, police said. Officers then filed the felony charges of solicitation, criminal attempt of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal attempt of corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility.
Barge will appear in Northumberland County Court on the charges Feb. 21 at 9 a.m.