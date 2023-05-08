NORTHUMBERLAND — Police are ruling the death of a 21-year-old Northumberland man as accidental after a motorized bicycle accident in the borough Monday afternoon.
Northumberland Police Chief Butch Kriner said Luis Baretto Perez died from injuries he sustained after he crashed his motorized bicycle into a tractor trailer just before 2 p.m.
Kriner said the man rode into the back of the truck and officers said they are unsure if the man was familiar with the bike or if there were issues with the bike.
"This is a very unfortunate accident," he said.
Kriner said the man was riding south on Wheatley Avenue and rode onto Water Street without stopping.
Kriner said the man was not wearing a helmet.
Traffic was slow moving for much of the afternoon, and some roads were closed for nearly four hours, Kriner said.
Kriner said his department received help from Point Township police, the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office the Northumberland Fire Department and fire police.
Kriner said PennDOT was also on scene to assist with the accident.
No charges were filed against the driver of the truck, police said.