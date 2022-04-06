NORTHUMBERLAND — The student-athletes on Northumberland Christian School's Lady Warriors Basketball Team said they were surprised when the borough mayor honored them on Wednesday.
Northumberland Borough Mayor Dan Berard stopped in at the school on Wednesday to present a proclamation in front of the entire student body, declaring that Wednesday was Lady Warriors Basketball Team Day. The team last month won the state championship.
"I didn't know it was going to happen, so it's super nice," said senior point guard and co-captain Emily Garbin, of Danville.
Senior co-captains Emma Ulmer, a forward, and Anna Ulmer, a wing, both of Danville, agreed with Garbin.
"It's so crazy to me that we actually won," said Emma Ulmer.
"It's pretty cool," said Anna Ulmer. "It was fun."
“In addition to achieving excellence in education and extracurricular areas, the school and borough now celebrate being home to the award-winning Lady Warriors Girls Basketball Team, 2022 PIAA Class A Girls Basketball State Champions,” according to the proclamation. “The borough council enthusiastically applauds the 27-3 season record and the athleticism, skill, dedication and heart that culminated in a state championship and the legacy of success that this talented Lady Warriors basketball team has inspired.”
In the proclamation, Berard encouraged citizens of Northumberland to show their gratitude and appreciation for the Northumberland Christian School team.
Berard thanked the coaches and staff for "creating a winning environment for the Lady Warriors."
"This is a big thing," he said. "This is not something that we walk away from. We want to honor them today."
Berard said their win is "great for the borough of Northumberland and it's wonderful for your school."