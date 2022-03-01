WILLIAMSPORT — A New York man will spend 12 years in federal prison after authorities said he organized a scheme to defraud Sprint of $1.3 million and used stolen information from 390 victims, including some from Northumberland and Montour counties.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Horace Henry, 45, of New York, was sentenced Monday to 12 years by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for fraudulently ordering more than 1,600 iPhones.
According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Henry previously pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. Henry and two co-conspirators executed a scheme to defraud Sprint through fraudulent cellphone service contracts. The contracts were created using stolen personal identification information of 390 identity theft victims, resulting in bogus orders for 1,630 iPhone XR cellphones.
As a result of the fraud scheme, approximately 892 iPhones were shipped to locations throughout the United States, including Northumberland, Montour, Centre and Mifflin counties, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The fraud and identity theft scheme caused Sprint to incur actual and attempted losses totaling approximately $1,338,247, the office said.
Henry and his co-defendants used shipment tracking numbers to determine when packages containing iPhones were scheduled for delivery, traveled from New York to the individual victims’ residences in Pennsylvania and other states, and retrieved the packages at the delivery locations, or directly from delivery persons using counterfeit identification documents bearing the personal identification information of the individual victims and photos of the conspirators.
In addition to the 12-year prison term, Brann also ordered Henry to serve a three-year term of supervised release upon release from custody, and to pay restitution in the amount of $705,803 for cellphones shipped, but not recovered.
Henry was born in Jamaica and resided in New York at the time of the offense. He was previously deported and illegally re-entered the United States without permission, the office said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel is prosecuting the case.