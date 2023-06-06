SUNBURY — Northumberland and Montour County will see one additional full-time judge each after the state Senate approved Senate Bill 361.
The bill, co-sponsored by state Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, will now give Northumberland County four common pleas judges and Montour County two full-time judges.
The new judges wouldn't take the bench until Jan. 1, 2026, but would run for office in 2025, according to the language in the bill.
Currently, the Northumberland County Court is operating with President Judge Paige Rosini and Judge Hugh Jones.
A seat was left open after Senior Judge Charles Saylor retired last year as president judge.
Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey ran unopposed for the seat and won both the Republican and Democratic nominations in May.
Because Toomey does not have an opponent this fall, Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano and Rosini both have requested Toomey take the bench sooner rather than later.
Schiccatano said he spoke with officials in Harrisburg. He said his understanding was Toomey would have to wait until after the deadline to file for any third party or independent candidate to seek the seat. Schiccatano said, from there, Toomey may be appointed to the bench to start to serve his term by the fall.
Rosini said she was thrilled to hear the Senate passed the bill. Rosini said she made the request months ago because of the county's high caseload, which is being handled by Jones, Saylor, and Senior Judge Harold Woelfel
"We as the county would just have to work out the logistics now," Rosini said. "This is great news for the county."
In Montour County, President Judge Gary Norton, along with Senior Judge Thomas James have been hearing cases. Montour will now get a second full-time judge.
Since Rosini took over as president judge in Northumberland County, she began what is known as call of the list, where she gets constant updates on cases and makes sure those cases are proceeding through the system as quickly as possible.
Schiccatano said he was also pleased to hear the bill passed, but it still has to go back to the state House.
"I spoke with people from Harrisburg today and I am happy to say we were approved to get this position," he said. "We will now look at what we need to do on our end."
Schiccatano said if Toomey were to be appointed in the fall, that would also leave Toomey's district judge seat open.
Sunbury attorney Rachel Wiest-Benner won both nominations for the seat in May and also will not have a challenger in the fall, unless a third party or independent files before the August deadline.
Schiccatano said for Wiest-Benner to take office, Toomey would have to resign and the process to get Wiest-Benner in office sooner than January would start over.
In the interim, Schiccatano said he believes a senior district judge would hear cases in Sunbury.
In the neighboring 17th Judicial District where Court of Common Pleas President Judge Lori R. Hackenberg oversees two courtrooms in Snyder and Union, she is the lone jurist.
With the retirement of Judge Michael H. Sholley at the end of the year and neither he or former Judge Michael T. Hudock, who left the bench at the end of 2021, accepting senior status, that area is also underrepresented.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch was the sole candidate for Sholley's seat and won the nomination in the May primary. Assistant District Attorney Heath Brosius also was unchallenged for the nomination to replace Piecuch as district attorney.
Piecuch would not confirm whether he will be installed earlier than the beginning of 2024 as a county judge. Hackenberg did not return a call Tuesday.
Marcia Moore contributed to this report