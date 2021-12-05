NORTHUMBERLAND — The Northumberland Museum hosted an open house and art show on Sunday, showcasing the recently discovered artwork of deceased community member William Hickey.
Barabara Kisner, organizer of the showcase, said that she was approached by Hickey’s former neighbor, who had kept the artwork when Hickey died two years ago. Kisner said that Hickey was a drafter by trade, and had received no formal art training.
“He died with no children or relatives,” she said. “But he would do paintings, and every year, give one to the Lutheran church or to different places as fundraisers.”
Most of Hickey’s drawings and paintings seemingly depict natural scenery or standout structures from around the Valley.
Most of the artwork is available for purchase through the museum.
Drawings and sketches are available for $10, while most paintings are on sale for $20. All proceeds will go towards maintaining the museum and for the 17857 Bicentennial Celebration coming up next year.
Margaret Weirick, a graduate from Northumberland High School, enjoyed seeing all of the artwork in one place.
“I’m not familiar with him at all, but it’s the kind of art that was popular when I was young,” she said. She also appreciated the rest of the museum because it reminded her of old memories.
The museum features multiple displays highlighting the past of local Northumberland heroes, such as Theodore Van Kirk from World War II, and other notable history of the town.
“Some of the pictures of the football teams I recognize in the picture. Some of the stuff I’ve contributed and I just think it’s lovely to be able to do it, especially since Northumberland High School no longer exists,” said Weirick.
Kisner said that by maintaining this local museum, she hopes people will remember that everyone that lives in Northumberland contributes to the memorabilia and history of Northumberland.
“We can’t forget that individuals are just as important and contribute to the town,” she said. “That’s something though, that I hope we never lose our ability to appreciate who lives here.”