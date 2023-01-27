NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Police Department launched the River Valley Training Center on Thursday.
The training center, located on the basement floor of the borough building at 175 Orange St., features a Custom Laser Shot 130-degree curved screen training simulator. The $114,000 renovation project, including the $58,000 simulator, will offer a training environment independent of live fire range access for borough officers and other Valley law enforcement agencies.
“The Northumberland Police Department believes that adequate training and safety are directly linked,” said borough Police Chief C.L. “Butch” Kriner. “Considering the surrounding departments, we intend to provide frequent, consistent and comprehensive training opportunities for our department and regional departments with the Laser Shot 130-degree simulator.”
Officer Matthew Lauver, who works as the borough’s firearm instructor, demonstrated on Thursday the simulator for borough council members, Mayor Dan Berard and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, who helped facilitate a grant from the Commission On Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to fund the simulator.
The programs Laser Shot Simulations and Judgmental Training System have gun range exercises and more than 1,000 scenarios for firearms, Taser and pepper spray. Scenarios include traffic stops, domestic disturbances, mental health calls and other incidents that have multiple random endings.
“It shows how fast something can happen,” said Lauver. “It’s quick.”
No live firearms or ammunition are permitted inside the training room. Those items must be stored in the lockers prior to entering the room. The simulator uses firearms that cannot hold live ammunition, but are the same make and model that the borough police use while on duty. They also include a CO2 cartridge to simulate the recoil of a real firearm. The simulator guns only work with the system.
The simulator will build upon core marksmanship training fundamentals and significantly challenge the officers’ intermediate and advanced skills. Small arms weapon qualification is a fundamental requirement for officer certification, and as firearm proficiency is a perishable skill, it requires repetitive training to maintain and improve. Using force scenarios challenges officers’ decision-making skills and reaction times to potential threats they may encounter, Kriner said.
“Like most police departments nationwide, the Northumberland Police Department had been challenged to acquire adequate, cost-effective training,” said Kriner. “Having participated in numerous one-time training exercises, I know officer safety is the overriding consideration in all department operations. We have identified frequent and job-specific training as the best way to ensure officer competency and decision-making in our community.”
Before obtaining the simulator, the borough had limited hands-on and real-time opportunities to develop the skills and comfort of dealing with live-fire use-force decision-making in a safe environment, the chief said.
“Opportunities to travel to such training facilities are also limited, given the distance and workforce availability,” said Kriner. “These circumstances combine to create an increased risk environment for the officers and the community.”
Police departments in Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Montour and Columbia counties are invited to use the training facility at a small fee for replacing the gas consumed during the training exercises, said Kriner.
“This training endeavor would also allow us to train numerous other agencies in and outside the immediate area,” he said. “As part of a comprehensive training program, we have initiated the Train the Trainer program to ensure adequate qualified personnel to keep the facility in regular service to accommodate the needs of the multiple departments.”
Lauver said Sunbury, Point Township and Northumberland County Probation and Sheriff Departments have used the center. The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department has expressed interest in using it.
Berard complimented Kriner and the department for their hard work.
“I am very proud of my police department in Northumberland,” said Berard. “I am especially proud of Chief Kriner and his efforts to make the borough of Northumberland a safe place to live for the residents of the borough of Northumberland. The training center is a fabulous tool to make our communities a safe place to live and raise our families.”
The project was funded by the PCCD grant, the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, the S. Luther Savidge Charitable Foundation and Walmart. Kriner thanked all who provided funds.