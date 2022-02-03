NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Borough Council members oppose any proposals at the state level that would allow for heavier trucks on state highways.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, council members unanimously voted to send a letter to local state legislators that outlines the borough's opposition to any proposals that would increase truck weight limits. The letter was signed by Borough Council President Paul Ruane and Mayor Daniel Berard and encourages the state legislators to oppose the proposals with them.
"In our borough limits, we see movements of big tractor-trailers coming through on Route 11 (Water and Front Streets) and State Route 147 (Duke Street)," Ruane and Berard said. "Even though these are state-owned roads, many residents live on these streets and a number of local businesses are located on the south side of State Route 147 (Duke Street). At the overpass entering the borough, there is very large slope, and big trucks have been known to have brake failures on this slope, which is dangerous situation for cars behind them. We believe heavier payloads would only make this situation worse."
Heavy trucks on Fifth Street would also be a concern to Northumberland, according to the letter.
"Fifth Street was completely rebuilt just a few years back and we want to maintain the quality of pavement," they said. "As you may know, Fifth Street leads to a Bimbo Bakeries facility where large trucks enter and leave frequently. Shikellamy Middle School is just across the street from this facility, which makes the idea of heavier trucks even more concerning. A study by the Federal Department of Transportation found heavier trucks to have 18 percent higher brake violation rates."
Frequently, the borough officials said, curbing and sidewalks are damaged due to trucks running over them when trying to make the turn at the corners.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s $14 million road reconstruction project in Northumberland Borough that spanned four years, hurt local businesses and caused so many driver inconveniences — such as detours and delays — was completed in August 2010. The project rebuilt Routes 147 and 11 — Duke, Front, Water and King streets.
During the project, tractor-trailers were banned from the borough but they still followed GPS through the streets. Berard would "chase down truckers" and nearly 700 drivers were ticketed during the reconstruction.
Borough Manager Jan Bowman said the letter was drafted after Josh Collins, the regional director of the Chicago-based Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, visited the borough to discuss the issue in January.
According to its website, the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks (CABT) "is a national, nonprofit grassroots organization that has advocated for highway safety and sound transportation policies since 1995."
"Heavier and longer tractor-trailers endanger motorists, including the drivers operating them. America’s roads and bridges are crumbling, and bigger trucks will only make it worse. Bigger trucks dramatically increase greenhouse gas emissions. Heavier truck weight limits would lead to a net increase of approximately 8 million more trucks on the highway, a 56 percent increase," according to CABT on its website.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, said she received a similar letter from Riverside Borough. There are currently four House Bills and four Senate Bills that are up for consideration that deal with truck sizes and weights, she said.
House Bill 1341 proposes to increase the weight limit for municipal-owned three-axle vehicles from 58,400 to 66,000 pounds, or the vehicle’s gross vehicle weight rating, whichever is less. Other bills deal with exceptions to the weight limits, including electric vehicles' additional weight of batteries; exempting milk haulers from travel restrictions on highways during a declaration of disaster emergency; creating annual permits for oversize vehicles to haul agricultural liming material, agricultural seed, and fertilizer up to 95,000 pounds between March and June; and an annual permit may be issued authorizing the movement on highways of municipally hauled municipal solid waste that exceeds the maximum vehicle gross weight.
Culver said she plans to reach out to the municipalities and plan a meeting with local elected officials in order to be on the same page.
Alexis Campbell, spokesman for PennDOT, said the weight limit can vary depending on the vehicle combination and number of axles. The maximum legal gross vehicle weight for what the public would consider to be a tractor-trailer is 80,000 pounds.
"PennDOT reviews any proposed legislation that affects transportation with a goal of maintaining highway safety and any impacts on critical infrastructure," said Campbell.