NORTHUMBERLAND — Valley photographer Tonya Wilhelm was recognized for superior image-making and photographic service with a degree from Professional Photographers of America (PPA).
Wilhelm, of Wilhelm Photography, earned the Master of Photography degree from PPA. The degree was presented to Wilhelm by PPA President Jeff Dachowski at the association’s annual conference, Imaging USA, held in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 23.
The Master of Photography degree means that Wilhelm has met the standards of excellence set by PPA. She has been awarded this degree in recognition of her superior photographic competence demonstrated through photographic competition, advanced education and service to the profession. In 2023, she was one of only 88 recipients.
In addition to the Master of Photography degree, Wilhelm was named a Platinum Medalist during Professional Photographers of America's 2022 International Photographic Competition.
A panel of 36 eminent jurors from across the United States selected the top photographs from 5,021 total submitted entries at PPA headquarters in Atlanta. Judged against a standard of excellence, 2,211 images were selected for the Merit Collection and 1,013 (roughly 20 percent) were selected for the esteemed Imaging Excellence Collection. The Imaging Excellence Collection images will all be published in the anticipated "Excellence Collection" book by Marathon Press.
The level of the award is determined by how many of those four images receive the highest possible honor — acceptance into the PPA Loan Collection, which is displayed at photographic exhibitions, conventions and other photography events. Wilhelm was named a Platinum Medalist, meaning that three of her merited images entered the PPA Loan Collection. In 2022, tshe was one of only 65 Platinum photographers of the year.
Tonya owns and operates Wilhelm Photography studio on Sixth Street in Northumberland, providing professional portraiture and fine art to a wide variety of clients in the Susquehanna Valley. Her portrait services specialize in newborns, high school seniors, families and professionals. She also speaks about and teaches creative photography and art.
PPA Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. Founded in 1868, PPA currently helps 34,000 professionals elevate their craft and grow their business with resources and education, all under PPA’s core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers.