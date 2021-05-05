NORTHUMBERLAND — The borough council members approved a $21,900 contract with an engineer to design an estimated $500,000 worth of reconstruction work for a new infiltration and inflow system.
At Tuesday night’s public meeting, the council members approved a contract with RETTEW, of Williamsport, for engineering work and to prepare bid documents. The design is expected to be completed by July with the bids being awarded by October, according to Jeremy Deitrick, the superintendent of the sewer department.
“It’s a substantial project,” said Deitrick. “This will ensure line stability for customers for 40 to 80 years.”
An infiltration and inflow system deals with the separation of stormwater, downspout and leaking water from cracked pipes. The project will line the old clay pipes with fiberglass, said Deitrick.
“It’s part of a larger project that we’ve delayed time after time after time unfortunately,” said Deitrick.
The scope of the project consists of 3,200 feet of Front Street between Orange and C streets; 700 feet of Duke Street between Front and Pump Station; 2,000 feet of Water Street between Orange and A streets; and 500 feet of Orange Street between Front Street and Priestley Avenue.
Borough Vice President Orlando Toro asked Deitrick to coordinate with the street department to ensure newly paved streets would not be torn up again.
In other sewer business, the council members approved a $21,150 fee to replace the geographic information system (GIS) software, replacing the previous software called Redzone; an $8,300 project to install a Return Activated Sludge (RAS) gate after a malfunction at the plant in January 2020, allowing this to be the last part that needs to be replaced; and a $3,500 credit to Upper Augusta Township; and
The borough also approved a bid of $122,950.30 to Meckley’s Limestone Products, of Herndon, for the paving of seven streets. Included roadways are: Prince Street from Sixth to Seventh; De Gruchy Avenue from Water to Front; Troullman Avenue from B to C; C Street from Water to Front; the intersection of Jefferson Street and Strawbridge Road; manholes at Madison Avenue; and Church Street from Duke to Queen. Bids are due by 7 p.m. April 20.
Borough President Paul Ruane said six companies bid for the project with the highest bid coming in at $221,000.
The lowest bid came in at $32,000 below the estimated project price from the state, he said.