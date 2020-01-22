Northumberland Borough police are investigating "suspicious activity" that occurred Tuesday afternoon involving a male juvenile.
Police Chief Butch Kriner said in a release this morning that a black SUV blocked the sidewalk in an alley around 3 p.m. Tuesday where a middle school student was walking. According to police, a white male with a beard and beanie cap told the juvenile to "get in the car."
The juvenile went around the vehicle and continued down the street.
Police have no other information at this time, according to the release.