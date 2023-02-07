NORTHUMBERLAND — Borough employees in Northumberland are prohibited from carrying firearms and dangerous weapons while on duty and on borough property.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the seven members of the borough council unanimously approved the resolution to ban weapons in the workplace for borough employees with the exception of law enforcement personnel and elected officials. Mayor Dan Berard said he believes this is the first resolution of its kind for municipalities in Pennsylvania after a discussion with the president of the Pennsylvania State Mayors Association.
"What he tells me is no municipality in the entire state of Pennsylvania has ever brought this to issue," said Berard. "We are the template for the entire state of Pennsylvania. I think we're going to get it right. If any other municipality ever has this issue brought up at their council meeting, they're going to look to the borough of Northumberland after what we did tonight."
According to the resolution, "Ensuring a safe work environment and the prevention of workplace violence is of utmost importance to Northumberland Borough. Weapons inside the workplace pose a potential threat to the safety and security of our employees. Firearms of any type are strictly prohibited at all times inside borough facilities, or while you are engaged in the work or business of the borough, whether on-site or off-site."
Furthermore, according to the resolution, the "carrying of a firearm of any kind while inside a borough building or leased space, on borough property, inside a borough-owned vehicle, or while conducting borough business, on or off site, is strictly prohibited, is a violation of borough policy, and will subject an employee to discipline, up to and including termination."
The weapon ban includes firearms; BB guns; any destructive device; any device designed as a weapon and capable of producing great bodily harm, including stun guns and stun batons; a Taser gun; combustible or flammable liquid, or substance, device or instrumentality that in some manner is used to produce death or bodily harm; and any knife carried with the intention to produce death or great bodily harm, including switchblades, or blades longer than three inches in length, according to the resolution.
The ban remains in effect even for those borough employees who possess a concealed weapons license, according to the resolution.
The ban applies to those on borough-owned or leased property; any location an employee is performing duties in the name of the borough; driving or riding in a borough vehicle; attending a trade show, conference or training on behalf of the borough; attending borough-sponsored activities or events intended for employees; riding on any type of mass transit while on borough business; working off-site on behalf of the borough; or performing emergency or on-call work for the borough after normal business hours, according to the resolution.
Employees are required to report violations of this policy to the borough manager without regard to the relationship between the individual and the offender. The borough manager will report to the council president and the chairs of the borough personnel committee and public safety committee, which will investigate the alleged violation, according to the resolution.
The borough reserves the right to authorize searches for prohibited weapons on its property when a violation is reported or when probable cause or reasonable suspicion is present consistent with the law, according to the resolution.
Borough Council Vice President Denise Guilbault, the chair of the rules committee, said elected officials were excluded from the resolution after recommendations from Police Chief C.L. "Butch" Kriner.
Berard also questioned why violations would go through anyone other than the borough manager. She is the only one being paid in the chain of command, she said.
Borough President Paul Ruane and Councilman Chuck Stroup made and seconded the motion to adopt the resolution. The resolution passed unanimously with Ruane, Stroup, Guilbault, Timothy Botts, Winston Ortiz, Kaitlyn Simmons and Frank Wetzel voting in favor. The mayor is not a voting member of the council.