NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Borough narrowed down its paving goals for 2023 at its public meeting on Tuesday night.
Borough Council members unanimously approved four sections of streets to submit to the Central Susquehanna Council of Governments, which bids out projects en masse for multiple municipalities. The borough has $98,000 in liquid fuel funds to use toward the project.
The paving projects are North Avenue from Second to Third streets, a portion of Sheetz Avenue near Fourth Street, Westway Avenue from Fourth to Fifth streets and two ADA curb ramps at Orange and Sixth streets. The borough originally had two additional sections in mind to pave, but announced in March it needed to reevaluate after estimates came in over budget.
The borough had $179,000 in liquid fuel funds to use in 2023, but has already used $22,000 to purchase a new backhoe.
The borough council members also approved $209,700 for a Kappe Associates Inc. proposal to replace two digesters and fix air piping and blowers at the Northumberland Borough Sewer plant. Sewer Department Manager Jeremy Deitrick said the project has been in the works for a year.
"We ran into some issues with pressure situations," said Deitrick. "We had to have several units replaced and repaired. To alleviate the issues, we're going to try to remove the bottleneck in the piping."
Council also recognized Deitrick for 10 years of employment.
In other business, the council members did not give permission to lift a noise ordinance for PennDOT. The state agency submitted a request to work through the night on a week-long resurfacing project on Water Street.
The motion died for lack of a second.