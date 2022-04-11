NORTHUMBERLAND — A $651,001 project to rehabilitate sewer lines under Front, Water and Duke streets is underway in Northumberland Borough.
The work is being done under Front Street from C Street to Wheatley Avenue; Water Street from C and Orange streets and King to Duke streets; and Duke Street from Front to the Queen Street Pump Station, located behind SUNCOM at the end of Priestley Avenue. The contractor for the project is Kenyon Pipeline Inspections, of Queensbury, N.Y.
“The (sewer department) project is being undertaken to rehabilitate aging sewer lines and to reduce inflow and infiltration in those areas,” said Sewer Department Manager Jeremy Deitrick. “Lines in the area have been targeted for rehab for several years, but due to financial constraints, the project was delayed until it was feasible to undertake. In the past few years, we have done a few significantly smaller projects — roughly $30,000 to $100,000, such as manhole rehab, manhole replacement and cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) rehabilitation, to address the same issues.”
The project includes cleaning, inspection and cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) rehabilitation of 8,461 feet of sewer mains, plus lateral connections. There are also two manholes to be rehabbed, said Deitrick.
“Essentially it is a two-phase project,” said Deitrick. “Currently the first phase of the project is underway as cleaning and inspection started earlier this week. The anticipated timetable for this phase is two weeks, give or take.”
Once that phase is completed, Kenyon will order the liners for the project, he said.
“That second phase should begin later this summer and will be completed by the middle of September,” said Deitrick. “Unfortunately as we all know material delays have become far too common, and hopefully that isn’t the case, but it could push the timetable for completion out further.”
During the project, there will be some parking restrictions and requested water usage limitations for customers on segments actively being lined to prevent lateral issues. Once an area is completed, those restrictions will be lifted, he said.
The sewer department intends to secure grant funding for a similar project in the Liberty Hollow area extending from near Susquehanna Road to Prince Street in the vicinity of the former Liberty Splashland, he said.
Borough President Paul Ruane at Tuesday’s public meeting said the borough is being proactive with this project.
“These are terracotta pipes,” said Ruane. “If they crack and collapse, we’re in trouble, especially the one that goes under SUNCOM.”
SUNCOM Industries, at 128 Water St., is a nonprofit human services agency that helps people with developmental and physical disabilities improve the quality of their lives.
“That would be a million-dollar job if that ever happens,” said Ruane. “We try to do this every year to keep out the stormwater from getting into our sewer lines.”