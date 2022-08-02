NORTHUMBERLAND — A $651,001 project to rehabilitate sewer lines under Front, Water and Duke streets in Northumberland is expected to be finished by September.
At Tuesday night's public meeting for the Northumberland Borough Council, Sewer Department Manager Jeremy Deitrick told council members that the first payment for the project was due, and a change order needed to be approved. The work is being done under Front Street from C Street to Wheatley Avenue; Water Street from C and Orange streets and King to Duke streets; and Duke Street from Front to the Queen Street Pump Station, located behind SUNCOM at the end of Priestley Avenue.
"We have been hoping to do this project for a while," said Deitrick. "We were finally able to take action."
The project includes cleaning, inspection and cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) rehabilitation of 8,461 feet of sewer mains, plus lateral connections. There are also two manholes to be rehabbed, said Deitrick.
The first payment was $20,294.92, which was approved by council members. The change order was also approved by the council.
While the change order requires an upfront payment of $36,000, the overall cost will go down because the materials involved in the change order are for 15-inch pipes rather than the anticipated 18-inch pipes, which will be cheaper, he said.
"When you deal with underground utilities, you don't always know what you're getting until you get in there," said Detrick.
The contractor for the project is Kenyon Pipeline Inspections, of Queensbury, N.Y. They started in early June with preparation work and are contracted to finish before the end of September. Once the materials are on site, it should only take two weeks to complete, he said.
In other business, Councilman Tim Botts recommended credit card applications for the borough and the wastewater plants. He said it is more secure to have credit cards compared to debit cards.
Plus, he said, "The reward points are nice."