NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Borough Council members and the sewer department will retain a Williamsport law firm to continue unsettled issues with the general contractor in charge of the borough’s $13.6 million wastewater plant project.
After an executive session on Tuesday night, council members decided to use attorney Allen Page, of McNerney Page Vanderlin & Hall, to continue negotiations with Jay Fulkroad and Sons, of McAlisterville.
The unsettled issue deals with the interest from a $950,000 settlement from lawsuit filed after the project was delayed in 2016. The borough broke ground in January 2015 to upgrade its wastewater plant operation by building a new plant on the grounds of the old plant on Water Street.
General contractor Fulkroad, of McAlisterville, was supposed to complete the plant by July 4, 2016, but was five months late.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER