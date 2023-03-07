NORTHUMBERLAND — A plan to pave six streets in Northumberland in 2023 will have to be reevaluated after estimates came in $81,000 over budget.
On Tuesday night, borough council member Frank Wetzel and borough Manager Ann Zartman said PennDOT provided an estimate of $179,216 to pave six streets. The borough has $98,000 in liquid fuel funds to use toward the project.
Zartman said the borough will review its projects and prioritize each street. Once the list is finalized, the borough will submit it to the Central Susquehanna Council of Governments, which bids out projects en masse for multiple municipalities.
The borough had $179,000 in liquid fuel funds to use in 2023, but has already used $22,000 to purchase a new backhoe.
The paving projects in consideration are North Avenue from Second to Third streets, Hanover Street from Fifth Street to Pond Avenue, Hanover Street from Pond Avenue to Sixth Street, ADA curb ramps at Orange and Sixth Street, Sheetz Avenue from Fourth Street to Westway Avenue and Westway Avenue from Fourth to Fifth streets. The work includes milling of asphalt surface, asphalt binder course, asphalt wearing course, ADA curb ramps and shoulder back-up.
In other business, the borough council members approved a motion to pay $3,195 toward Kenyon Pipeline application. The project is part of a $651,000 plan to rehabilitate sewer lines under Front, Water and Duke streets.
The project includes cleaning, inspection and cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) rehabilitation of 8,461 feet of sewer mains, plus lateral connections. There are also two manholes to be rehabbed.
Sewer Department Manager Jeremy Deitrick said the project is moving slowly. It was originally scheduled to be finished last year.