Gov. Josh Shapiro is investing nearly $50 Million in 58 transportation projects to improve safety, mobility, and local economies across the state, according to a press release.
Northumberland and Union counties were granted funds for two projects.
The Montandon Development Group LLC was awarded $574,530 for the construction of turning lanes and a traffic signal along the State Route 45 corridor. The improvement will control traffic flows for vehicles entering and exiting an access road that will accommodate current/future commercial development, according to the release.
In Union County, $800,000 was awarded for a multi-municipal bridge replacement bundle for locally-owned structures that are between eight feet and 20 feet in length and are in poor condition. Bridges are located in New Berlin Borough and Hartley, Lewis, West Buffalo and White Deer townships, the release said.
Shapiro announced that his administration will fund 58 highway, bridge, aviation, ports, and bike and pedestrian projects in 37 counties using $49.6 million in funding from the Multimodal Transportation Fund, which provides grant funding to ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to all Pennsylvanians.
The program is intended to provide financial assistance to municipalities, councils of governments, businesses, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, and ports and rail freight entities to improve transportation infrastructure that enhance communities, pedestrian safety, and transit revitalization.
“Infrastructure is the backbone of Pennsylvania, and our commonwealth’s progress has often been tied to our ability to complete major projects that spur economic growth and create real opportunity," said Gov. Josh Shapiro. "Investing in and improving our infrastructure is a commonsense way to spur economic development, create jobs, and help Pennsylvanians reach their destinations safely and efficiently."
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Caroll said, “Whether we’re making roadways more accessible to all modes of travel or creating new connections for businesses investing in our communities, transportation is integral to our quality of life. These projects will bring long-lasting improvements across the state.”