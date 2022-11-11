NORTHUMBERLAND — U.S. Air Force veteran Lauren E. Miller said he felt honored to have been recognized by Bloomsburg Compassus Home Health at his home on Friday.
Miller, a Vietnam War Era veteran, said he experienced little community support after his service ended. Compassus Chaplain Robert Barner and other employees presented Miller with a certificate of recognition and a pin as a token of appreciation on Veterans Day.
"I was so happy that you people did this. I never got anything," said Miller, who was surrounded by his wife Ruthann, two brothers, a sister-in-law, a daughter and Compassus employees.
Miller was recognized one time with other veterans by former state Rep. Merle Philips. He said he is always hesitant to talk about his time in the service.
"He's not too much for fame," his wife said.
Miller, a native of Northumberland, was never deployed to Vietnam. He was supposed to go once but the barracks he was headed to was blown up in Vietnam. The second time he was supposed to go, he instead was recruited to work on top secret projects, including developing hydrogen bombs, at a base in Massachusetts. He served in the military from 1968 to 1972.
While stationed in Massachusetts in 1970, Miller recalls two stories: the first where a pilot over the Atlantic Ocean near New York was having trouble with his jet. The pilot had released a 150-pound bomb and it didn't release properly.
"He was asking for help and our radio picked him up," said Miller.
The pilot eventually maneuvered the plane and was able to drop the bomb in the water, he said.
The second story involved a colleague who always had a gun and red bullets. He was told the red bullets were intended for Miller and the others in case enemies ever breached the facility, said Miller.
"It was his duty," said Miller. "He would have done it too. That makes you feel good, don't it? If the enemy don't get you, your own country will."
Barner said the recognition ceremony is offered to all veterans in the care of Compassus.