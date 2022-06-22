SUNBURY — It was a ruff day for two dogs who were rescued from the Susquehanna River on Wednesday.
Best friends Lexy Young and Allison Cook, of Northumberland, were visiting Young's sister on Packer Island when a friend called at 11:15 a.m. to tell them that two dogs were in the river near their boat launch in the area of the Sunbury Social Club, 352 East Drive, Sunbury. They appeared to be chasing after waterfowl.
"We were getting ready to go swimming," said Young. "The dogs looked like they were struggling. We grabbed a pool noodle and a sweet donut tube and me and Allison started going out. My friend said 911 had been called, but those dogs didn't look like they were going to wait."
The two women — Cook with a pool noodle and Young with an inflatable inner tube — waded into the river to retrieve the canines before the water rescue boats could reach them.
"They looked so happy to see us," said Young. "They were swimming toward us."
The dogs were a mix of Pomeranian and Husky, but "definitely not swimming dogs," said Cook.
The women and Upper Augusta Volunteer Fire Assistant Chief Scott Holup said the dogs appeared to have been chasing ducks. The current must have been too much for them, they said.
"It was just two dogs trying to get some ducks," said Holup.
Holup, who was standing on the city side of the river, said Shamokin Dam already had a rescue boat in the water. Sunbury's Rescue Hose Company and Upper Augusta had their rescue boats ready, but never deployed them into the water, he said.
"The water was relatively low," said Holup.
If the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam had been installed and the water levels were up, the water rescue might have been a bit harder, he said.
"The water was chest level," said Holup. "It looked like they never left contact with the bottom."
Young said they were fighting the current as well as "slimy and slippery" rocks underneath their feet.
The owner of the dogs, who was at the Sunbury Social Club, was unable to swim, said Young.
The dogs looked wet and tired, but otherwise in good health, said Cook.
"We'd do it again to save the dogs," said Cook.
The only casualty was a pool noodle, which got away from the women and floated down the river.