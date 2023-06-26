I would like to start by thanking the students, teachers, parents and staff who have stuck with me and helped me get here. Mom and Dad, thank you for all that you have done for me. Hopefully, someday it will pay off when I do something cool with my life that you can take credit for! It is truly an honor to stand on this stage, and I could not have done it without your support and guidance.
These past four years have been tumultuous to say the least. We were only freshmen when the whole world got turned upside down, and since then we have had to adapt to the changes around us. Unexpected moments of uncertainty and joy filled the past 4 years. We’ve worked diligently to reach this moment. These years have taught some valuable lessons to us all. Sometimes, you can’t control what happens in life, but you can control how you react to the events in your life. It is this lesson that provides a foundation for why we are all here tonight, as without adapting to the world, we would still be stuck in the past, standing still like statues.
As we prepare to leave high school, we look forward to an uncertain but beautiful future. Despite the obstacles we may face, there is so much opportunity in front of us. We should be proud of what we have accomplished thus far, but this is not the end of the journey. It is the start of a new adventure.
I would argue that the most important thing all of us have experienced in high school is the feeling of adversity. I can almost guarantee that each member of the Class of 2023 has experienced difficulty on their road to graduation. Whether that be failing a crucial exam or coming up just short of your goals in a sport, it is nearly unavoidable.
Theodore Roosevelt gave a speech in 1910 that included a passage now known as “The Man in the Arena.” In it, he says,
“The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming.”
Everybody has their own story about overcoming adversity. As somebody who is not the most athletically gifted, and believe me, I tried a lot of sports as a child, I found my passion as a swimmer. I had to fight tooth and nail for every tenth of a second in the pool. I’m sure everyone here can remember a time when they put in the effort but didn’t see the results they wanted or felt like they deserved. There were many times when I came up short, such as missing a district medal by 0.01 seconds. It’s easy to get down on yourself and maybe even give up. Doubt is a normal emotion to feel but remember that resilience is the key to reaching goals. So remember that you are worthy of achieving your goals and never give up. I chose to push further, and I ended up making the state finals the next year.
By being here tonight, we have all overcome the adversity of high school. The number on the final transcript does not matter, as in the end, you made it here. It is not the result that is the most important part of this experience, but the determination required to succeed. There will be many other times when you’ll experience adversity. We should not strive to avoid adversity, rather we should embrace it, for adversity is simply a part of life.
Let us also remember that success is often valued in society more than the effort and process it took to get there in the first place. Successful people succeed because they overcome failure and obstacles, not because they are just born that way. Be consistent and work hard. Fail until you don’t. Believe in yourself and take pride in what you do. Achieve what you want in life and be happy. Let our primary focus not be in the pursuit of success and recognition but in kindness and generosity. This will encourage and foster a sense of community. We have lived this through all of our years at Southern Columbia.
Congratulations to everyone in the Class of 2023 and good luck on your future endeavors. Remember to be bold and take risks, but be careful. You have worked hard and you deserve to be proud of your achievement. Thank you.