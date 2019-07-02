Annual Covered Bridge Photo Contest winners revealed

BLOOMSBURG — The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau has announced this year’s Covered Bridge Photo Contest winners. The overall winning image will be featured as the 2019 Covered Bridge Puzzle. This year’s puzzle will be released in the fall as the ninth installment in the Visitors Bureau’s limited edition series and will feature the Kramer Bridge for the first time.
Paul W. Naus Jr.’s snapshot of the Kramer Bridge in Columbia County was selected as this year’s overall winner. Paul lives with his wife Patti in Columbia County, and has been an amateur photographer since he was a young boy. Upon his retirement in 2017, he devoted more time to his photography hobby. His photo passions include landscapes, architecture, wildlife, abstract, and of course, covered bridges. He published a Columbia County Covered Bridge calendar for 2019.
Several other photographers were recognized in this year’s contest: Margie Hunsinger submitted the fifth place photograph of the Davis Bridge, Anthony Berard Jr. was awarded fourth place for his photo of the Kramer Bridge, Jill Davidson was awarded third place for her image of the Sam Wagner Bridge, and Bob Erlsten placed overall runner-up with his photo, also of the Kramer Bridge.
The 2019 Kramer Bridge puzzles will be available for purchase starting in late September at the Visitors Bureau Welcome Center, 121 Papermill Road in Bloomsburg. The Visitors Bureau is now taking pre-orders for the puzzles – cost is $15, tax included. Individuals interested in pre-ordering a 2019 Kramer Bridge Puzzle may stop in at the Welcome Center during normal business hours (weekdays; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or call 570-784-8279.
The Visitors Bureau may also have the puzzles for sale at their Bloomsburg Fair booth this year and at the Covered Bridge and Arts Festival (Oct. 3-6 at Knoebels Amusement Resort) if puzzles are not yet sold out.
A donation of $2 from every puzzle sold will be made by the Bureau to the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association to go toward restoration and preservation of our local covered bridge treasures. Individuals are instructed to call the Columbia-Montour Welcome Center at 570-784-8279 with their pre-order intentions. A limited quantity of 250 puzzles are available on a first come, first serve basis.