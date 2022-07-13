Danville hires music teacher, accepts resignationsDANVILLE — Danville Area School Board members voted on Monday night to approve the hiring of Laura Garside as a high school music teacher at a yearly salary of $77,937.
The board also approved Garside as band director with a stipend of $5,700.
The board accepted the resignations of Roger Legg as a counselor at the high school; Mary Michaels as a high school learning support teacher; James Brennan as a middle school social studies teacher; Pelle Nejman as a sixth-grade language arts teacher and writing lead at the middle school, and Pam Burrows as the district administrative services coordinator.
Mahoning amends Dumpster ordinanceMAHONING TWP. — Township supervisors Monday amended the ordinance regulating Dumpsters in the township.
The amended ordinance requires that anyone who places any large bulk container such as a Dumpster on a street or other public right-of-way must obtain a permit from the police department.
The new ordinance also requires:
Each Dumpster must have reflective tape on each of its corners to provide for visibility of its location during dusk to daylight hours.
Wood planks or wood blocks of at least three-quarter inch must be placed under each of the Dumpster’s corners.
Two reflective traffic cones must be placed in the front of the Dumpster, along with two reflective traffic cones placed at its rear.
Each Dumpster must have the owner’s name, address and phone number visible on its exterior. If a permit holder leases the Dumpster from a third-party, the third-party’s name, address and phone number must be visible on the exterior.
Each permit issued shall be for a term not to exceed 60 days from the date of the permit’s issuance. Additionally, before the expiration of the permit, the permit holder may provide written notice to police to request an extension of the permit for an additional 30 days.
The ordinance was effective immediately.
In other business, Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said people have been illegally dumping grass clippings in Blizzards Run, off Bloom Road.
“If people get caught,” Lynn said, “they will be fined.
Borough updates outdoor burning rulesDANVILLE — Borough council Tuesday updated its outdoor burning ordinance because the current ordinance only allowed fires for cooking.
“This allows people to have a fire and enjoy recreation without annoying neighbors,” Code Enforcement Officer Ken Roberts told council.
Among the restrictions are fires must not be located fewer than 15 feet from any structure, fires shall be confined to an area that is surrounded by a noncombustible barrier, and fires must be fewer than 2 feet wide in all directions and fewer than 2 feet high. A responsible adult must be in attendance until the fire is fully extinguished.
The burning of waste is prohibited.
“The current ordinance requires cooking,” Roberts said, adding, the revised ordinance “keeps people from hanging a hot dog from a tree.”
Council also will move up its regular meeting next month to Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m., rather than hold it on the second Tuesday.
Montour County sheriff issues June reportDANVILLE — Montour County Sheriff Clair Heath’s office issued 64 firearms licenses and served 38 papers in June, according to his monthly report.
Income from the firearms licenses totaled $1,221, while serving legal papers brought in $938 during the month, for a total income of $2,159.
